MSPO 2022: Bidders emerge for Gryf programme

13th September 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak in Warsaw

Watchkeeper X is offered by WB Group and U-TacS for the Gryf programme, as seen at MSPO 2022. (Photo: Grzegorz Sobczak)

Two contenders are confirmed for the Polish Gryf programme to acquire an optionally armed MALE UAS.

Shortly before MSPO 2022 began in Kielce on 6 September, Polish Armament Agency spokesman Lt Col Krzysztof Płatek briefed the media on progress in the Gryf programme to acquire a tactical medium-range UAS capable of carrying weapons.

He said a ‘shortlist’ of potential unnamed bidders was fixed and they had received invitations to participate in negotiations on specific Polish requirements.

Two bidders broke cover during MSPO: WB Group signed an agreement with UK-based JV company U-TacS (comprising Elbit Systems and Thales) to propose the Watchkeeper X UAV integrated with the Topaz battle management system and other WB Group subsystems.

Grzegorz Sobczak

Author

Grzegorz Sobczak

Grzegorz Sobczak is based in Warsaw, Poland.

