MSPO 2022: Bidders emerge for Gryf programme
Shortly before MSPO 2022 began in Kielce on 6 September, Polish Armament Agency spokesman Lt Col Krzysztof Płatek briefed the media on progress in the Gryf programme to acquire a tactical medium-range UAS capable of carrying weapons.
He said a ‘shortlist’ of potential unnamed bidders was fixed and they had received invitations to participate in negotiations on specific Polish requirements.
Two bidders broke cover during MSPO: WB Group signed an agreement with UK-based JV company U-TacS (comprising Elbit Systems and Thales) to propose the Watchkeeper X UAV integrated with the Topaz battle management system and other WB Group subsystems.
