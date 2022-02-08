Poland accelerates UAV plans but must look abroad for assistance

Brazil orders V-Bat
Demonstrations will be held this year of the V-Bat 128 for the Brazilian Army and Brazilian Navy.
Defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak in late 2021 declared that Poland is ready to start acquiring new UAVs as a priority for the Polish Armed Forces. As a result, loitering munitions, tactical ISR UAVs and MALE-class UAVs are to be purchased.
News of the launch of these UAV acquisition programmes — named Gryf and Zefir — was met with enthusiasm in Poland, but the Polish defence industry is incapable of meeting all the requirements on its own, as was shown in the initial version of the Gryf programme.
Reconnaissance capabilities are paramount in Gryf and Zefir, with an optional combat function
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Demonstrations will be held this year of the V-Bat 128 for the Brazilian Army and Brazilian Navy.
A development and manufacturing deal is imminent between OCCAR and Airbus for Eurodrone ISTAR UASs.
A team funded by the French defence innovation organisation AID is looking to improve the stealth capabilities and mission performance of drones that mimic birds and insects.
The Netherlands will continue its acceptance flight programme for MQ-9A Reaper UAVs.
General Atomics and US Army demonstrated the advanced data link capability of the Gray Eagle Extended Range UAS in a recent ground test.
Unit price figures from Shephard indicate that Uzbekistan will receive about 40 RQ-20B Puma 3 AE small UASs under the FMS programme.