Poland accelerates UAV plans but must look abroad for assistance

Defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak in late 2021 declared that Poland is ready to start acquiring new UAVs as a priority for the Polish Armed Forces. As a result, loitering munitions, tactical ISR UAVs and MALE-class UAVs are to be purchased.

News of the launch of these UAV acquisition programmes — named Gryf and Zefir — was met with enthusiasm in Poland, but the Polish defence industry is incapable of meeting all the requirements on its own, as was shown in the initial version of the Gryf programme.

Reconnaissance capabilities are paramount in Gryf and Zefir, with an optional combat function