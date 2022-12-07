To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MQ-9B Reapers are still on the cards for India’s navy

7th December 2022 - 03:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

India is already leasing two Reapers, but the country’s military wants to buy many more. (Photo: GA-ASI)

It is taking a long time to fructify, but India still wants to but MQ-9B Reapers from the US.

As India procrastinates over its procurement decision on how many MQ-9B UAVs to buy, the Indian Navy (IN) is increasingly concerned about a big surveillance gap on its maritime borders.

The MQ-9B numbers required have bounced over the years from nine to 22, and then last year it was honed to 30. Valued at $3 billion, the platforms will be equally divided among the three forces. However, it is likely the final order could be around 20.

Meanwhile, Shephard has learned that the IN has extended its two-year lease of two unarmed Reapers until mid-2024.

Chief of Naval Staff Adm

