MQ-9B Reapers are still on the cards for India’s navy

As India procrastinates over its procurement decision on how many MQ-9B UAVs to buy, the Indian Navy (IN) is increasingly concerned about a big surveillance gap on its maritime borders.

The MQ-9B numbers required have bounced over the years from nine to 22, and then last year it was honed to 30. Valued at $3 billion, the platforms will be equally divided among the three forces. However, it is likely the final order could be around 20.

Meanwhile, Shephard has learned that the IN has extended its two-year lease of two unarmed Reapers until mid-2024.

Chief of Naval Staff Adm