MD-530F+ Attack Helicopters delivered to Lebanon

Rapid Dragon completes flight demonstration
The Rapid Dragon program is a fast-paced experimentation campaign led by the Air Force Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation.
Lebanon has received six MD-530F+ helicopters, manufactured by MD Helicopters, during a ceremony attended by US Ambassador Dorothy C Shea.
Beirut initially ordered the six aircraft in December 2017, as part of a wider $120 million deal, and the MD-530s were contracted in October 2018.
At the time, it was reported that the LAF would receive six MD-530G, the newest addition to the MD Helicopters line of light scout attack platforms.
However, it appears Lebanon has instead received a new variant of the MD-530F. Moreover, MD Helicopters report training Lebanese pilots on the MD-530F in March 2021.
US Ambassador, Dorothy C Shea, commented on the new variant: ‘This helicopter is the first light attack helicopter of its kind to integrate APKWS missiles and live downlink of targeting data.’
This delivery represents US support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, last month, on 14 October, US Under Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, announced the US is offering an extra $67 million in aid for the Lebanese Army, in addition to the $120 million that had already been committed.
This support comes at a crucial time, as recently Lebanon has seen sectarian violence in its capital, tensions raised with neighbouring states and an international travel ban.
Munition guidance kits for the UAE Armed Forces combine inertial measurement, satellite guidance and an optional semi-active laser seeker.
The Tejas Light Combat Aircraft was prominent in the flying display at the Dubai Airshow this year, as manufacturer HAL eyes first deliveries of the Mk1A variant by early 2023, and work continues on the more advanced Mk2.
Under fire for slow progress on A400M maintenance and retrofit activities, Airbus has said 'jointly defined measures' are now in place.
Spain joins the list of 13 customers as it placed an order with Airbus for the A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft.
A prototype AW609 performed its debut trade show demonstration flight and there is a hint of Saudi interest — but what about the potential sale of tiltrotors to the UAE?