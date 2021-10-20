US pledges more military aid for Lebanon

IAI and KAI to jointly develop loitering munitions
This week, at ADEX 2021, IAI and KAI have signed an MoU for the development of a loitering munition
The US government is offering an extra $67 million in aid for the Lebanese Army, US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland announced in Beirut on 14 October.
Her announcement came on the same day as violence erupted in Beirut between members of Hezbollah and its opponents, who are angered by attempts from the Shi’ite terrorist group to disrupt the investigation into the massive August 2020 port warehouse blast that killed at least 200 people.
The US State Department describes security assistance for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) as ‘a key component’ of US policy towards the Middle Eastern country.
Since 2006, US investments of more than $2.5 billion in the LAF included military grants of $216 million in FY2020 alone and $1.83 billion in active FMS proposals. Examples cited by the State Department include HMMWVs, Huey II helicopters, AGM-114 Hellfire air-to-surface missiles and TOW 2A anti-tank missiles.
One notable FMS delivery in recent years saw the arrival of six A-29s Super Tucanos for the Lebanese Air Force in June 2018.
As reports emerge linking Turkey with an order of new F-16 aircraft from the US, experts have pointed out that a deal remains far from certain.
The Norwegian MoD released its proposed defence budget for 2022 on 12 October.
Latest contract modification for Lockheed Martin covers components and test support for the IBCS, PAC-3 MSE and LTAMDS programmes.
Pending acquisition of Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin is subject to review.
UVision and MAG Aerospace will provide operational and training solutions for HERO Loitering Munitions.