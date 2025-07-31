MBDA progresses Aster ramp-up with first accelerated delivery
MBDA has announced it is making headway with the accelerated production of its Aster missiles, delivering its first batch of munitions as part of the joint acquisition led by Europe’s Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR).
EUROSAM, he MBDA-backed Franco-Italian consortium with Thales, was awarded a contract in 2023 to produce 700 Aster missiles, namely Aster 30 B1 NT, Aster 30 B1 and Aster 15, for France and Italy.
A supplemental joint order was then made in February 2025 for 218 missiles which increased the number to be produced to almost 1,000 for Italy, the UK and France.
The
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
BAE Systems lauds Turkey-Typhoon talks, says “two to three” years to meet possible Eurofighter production ramp up
The company saw a strong H1 2025 in terms of sales momentum and orders, with CEO Charles Woodburn noting that talks with Turkey on Eurofighter Typhoon were progressing “quickly”.
-
Australia awards multiple contracts to support counter-drone technologies
Under the multi-stage Project Land 156, Australia’s Department of Defence (DoD) is seeking systems to counter uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS). These contracts are the first in an effort to support technologies relevant to the effort.
-
Indonesia inks deal for 48 Kaan aircraft
While the Kaan aircraft is still in development, Indonesia is the first international customer to have committed to buy the aircraft, despite Jakarta’s lack of clarity over funds.
-
France’s Joint Light Helicopter programme advances with H160M flight tests
With three prototypes being built, the H160M is a militarised version of the H160. Once tests conclude, it will be delivered to the French armed forces from late 2028.
-
Singapore investigates rotary-wing crewed-uncrewed teaming
Initial exploration of helicopter crewed-uncrewed teaming capabilities will commence in late-2025 and could potentially help shape future programmes involving launched effects.
-
L3Harris and ELT Group to establish multi-sensor test facility
The facility, based in Italy, is the first of its kind outside the US and will be used to support the G550 aircraft modifications alongside other air, surface and maritime platforms.