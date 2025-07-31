MBDA progresses Aster ramp-up with first accelerated delivery

MBDA has announced it is making headway with the accelerated production of its Aster missiles, delivering its first batch of munitions as part of the joint acquisition led by Europe’s Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR).

EUROSAM, he MBDA-backed Franco-Italian consortium with Thales, was awarded a contract in 2023 to produce 700 Aster missiles, namely Aster 30 B1 NT, Aster 30 B1 and Aster 15, for France and Italy.

A supplemental joint order was then made in February 2025 for 218 missiles which increased the number to be produced to almost 1,000 for Italy, the UK and France.

The