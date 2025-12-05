To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

MBDA and Lockheed move closer to F-35A Meteor flight tests

5th December 2025 - 08:50 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

Meteor mounted in the F-35A weapons bay. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Following the completion of successful ground tests, one more exercise remains before flight testing can begin.

MBDA, Lockheed Martin and the F-35 Joint Programme Office (JPO) have announced the completion of a set of ground-based integration tests of MBDA’s beyond-visual-range (BVR) missile Meteor with the F-35A, marking a critical milestone towards the pair’s operational readiness.

Conducted at Edwards Air Force Base in California, the ground tests between the fighter aircraft and missile validated hardware responses, ahead of flight tests starting. According to MBDA, one more ground test remains before flight tests can begin.

The ground tests worked to confirm the safe stowage and deployment of the missile from the F-35A’s internal weapons bay – crucial for the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us