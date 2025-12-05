MBDA and Lockheed move closer to F-35A Meteor flight tests
MBDA, Lockheed Martin and the F-35 Joint Programme Office (JPO) have announced the completion of a set of ground-based integration tests of MBDA’s beyond-visual-range (BVR) missile Meteor with the F-35A, marking a critical milestone towards the pair’s operational readiness.
Conducted at Edwards Air Force Base in California, the ground tests between the fighter aircraft and missile validated hardware responses, ahead of flight tests starting. According to MBDA, one more ground test remains before flight tests can begin.
The ground tests worked to confirm the safe stowage and deployment of the missile from the F-35A’s internal weapons bay – crucial for the
