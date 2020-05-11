Malaysian navy receives donated ScanEagles

The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) has in its possession the first six of 12 US-donated Insitu ScanEagle UAVs, but they remain in storage at Kota Kinabalu Naval Base until operations can begin in July, due to COVID-19 restrictions that prevent US contractors from entering Malaysia.

The drones arrived on 6 May at Kota Kinabalu Airport via commercial charter. The remaining six ScanEagles are expected to be delivered in September.

The ScanEagles will be operated by the RMN out of Kota Kinabalu Naval Base in the East Malaysian state of Sabah by 601 Squadron, which was formed specifically for the purpose of operating