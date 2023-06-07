Malaysian Army leases Black Hawk helicopters
The Malaysian Army is reviving its tactical helicopter capability by signing an MYR187 million ($40.84 million) contract with domestic company Aerotree Defence and Services at LIMA 2023.
The 25 May deal will see four UH-60A+ Black Hawks leased for five years.
The Malaysian Army Air Corps’ 882 Regiment previously operated S-61A helicopters transferred from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF). Twelve S-61As were to have been acquired, but the transfer was still ongoing when a fleet-wide grounding was issued following an emergency landing by an RMAF S-61 in August 2019.
The RMAF then announced in January 2020 that it would phase
