Malaysian Army leases Black Hawk helicopters

7th June 2023 - 23:56 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

US Army Black Hawk helicopters train in Malaysia during a bilateral Exercise Keris Strike. (Photo: USARPAC)

Malaysia is leasing a quartet of Black Hawks, giving the army its first taste of operating the American-built helicopter.

The Malaysian Army is reviving its tactical helicopter capability by signing an MYR187 million ($40.84 million) contract with domestic company Aerotree Defence and Services at LIMA 2023.

The 25 May deal will see four UH-60A+ Black Hawks leased for five years.

The Malaysian Army Air Corps’ 882 Regiment previously operated S-61A helicopters transferred from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF). Twelve S-61As were to have been acquired, but the transfer was still ongoing when a fleet-wide grounding was issued following an emergency landing by an RMAF S-61 in August 2019.

The RMAF then announced in January 2020 that it would phase

