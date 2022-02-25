Malaysia steps up training with US National Guard

The Washington Air National Guard (ANG) plans to step up engagement with the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), as the latter awaits the arrival of a US-funded air surveillance radar.

Brig Gen Gent Welsh, Washington ANG commander, told Shephard in a media conference that his command hopes to build upon the August 2021 training of RMAF personnel in radar operations by the Western Air Defense Sector (WADS), which is under the Washington ANG.

‘I see things like that as a foundational part of the State Partnership Program [SPP]. With unit-to-unit relationships we have our Western Air Defense Sector and our