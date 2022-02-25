Malaysia steps up training with US National Guard

Bidders await decision on Australian SATCOM tender
Bids for an Australian tender to create a sovereign military SATCOM network closed last month.
The Washington Air National Guard (ANG) plans to step up engagement with the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), as the latter awaits the arrival of a US-funded air surveillance radar.
Brig Gen Gent Welsh, Washington ANG commander, told Shephard in a media conference that his command hopes to build upon the August 2021 training of RMAF personnel in radar operations by the Western Air Defense Sector (WADS), which is under the Washington ANG.
‘I see things like that as a foundational part of the State Partnership Program [SPP]. With unit-to-unit relationships we have our Western Air Defense Sector and our
Sri Lanka is improving its aerial maritime patrol capability, with a little help from the US.
Over a period of 14 months, the Indonesian Army has received all Bell 412EPI helicopters it had on order.
The New Zealand Defence Force is seeking buyers for five out of its six P-3K2 Orion maritime patrol aircraft.
Indian personnel are currently training on three MH-60R helicopters in the US.
With cost being a factor, Thailand chose AH-6i helicopters instead of dedicated attack helicopters.