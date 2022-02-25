To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Malaysia steps up training with US National Guard

25th February 2022 - 07:35 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

RSS

Twelve Malaysian air force personnel trained with American counterparts in Washington state last year. (US National Guard)

More training is on the agenda as Malaysia waits for an American-built radar to arrive next year.

The Washington Air National Guard (ANG) plans to step up engagement with the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), as the latter awaits the arrival of a US-funded air surveillance radar.

Brig Gen Gent Welsh, Washington ANG commander, told Shephard in a media conference that his command hopes to build upon the August 2021 training of RMAF personnel in radar operations by the Western Air Defense Sector (WADS), which is under the Washington ANG.

‘I see things like that as a foundational part of the State Partnership Program [SPP]. With unit-to-unit relationships we have our Western Air Defense Sector and our

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us