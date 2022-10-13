Malaysia lines up Anka and ATR-72 for ISR requirements
Malaysia has selected winning bidders in two tenders for two maritime patrol aircraft and three MALE UAVs respectively for the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF). Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein revealed this in a 9 October press release.
He stated that the MoD was in final negotiations on contract terms before issuing a formal letter of acceptance. Leonardo had been selected for the maritime patrol aircraft tender, while Turkish Aerospace was chosen for the UAV tender.
He did not specify the specific systems, but it is known that Leonardo submitted its ATR 72 MP and Turkish Aerospace the Anka for the
