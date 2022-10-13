To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Malaysia lines up Anka and ATR-72 for ISR requirements

13th October 2022 - 00:53 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

RSS

The Malaysian configuration of the Anka will be a pure ISR configuration rather than an armed configuration. (Photo: Turkish Aerospace)

After long consideration, Malaysia is getting ready to sign contracts for ISR aircraft and UAVs. New Condor-replacement armoured vehicles are also planned.

Malaysia has selected winning bidders in two tenders for two maritime patrol aircraft and three MALE UAVs respectively for the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF). Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein revealed this in a 9 October press release.

He stated that the MoD was in final negotiations on contract terms before issuing a formal letter of acceptance. Leonardo had been selected for the maritime patrol aircraft tender, while Turkish Aerospace was chosen for the UAV tender.

He did not specify the specific systems, but it is known that Leonardo submitted its ATR 72 MP and Turkish Aerospace the Anka for the

