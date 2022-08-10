Lockheed Martin to procure long-lead items for Italian F-35 production
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a maximum $524.1 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command to cover the procurement of long-lead time components for Italian F-35 aircraft.
The DoD noted in a 9 August announcement that the modification increases the ceiling to procure
‘long-lead time materials, parts, components, and effort for the production of seven Lot 15 F-35A aircraft, two Lot 15 F-35B aircraft, seven Lot 16 F-35A, and two Lot 16 F-35B aircraft for the government of Italy’.
Most of the work (83%) will be carried out at Fort Worth, Texas and other US locations, with additional activities at the BAE Systems facility in Warton, UK (9%) and two overseas F-35A/B production and MRO sites in Cameri, Italy (4%) and Nagoya, Japan (2%).
Work is expected to be completed by June 2025, the DoD added.
Italian plans call for the acquisition of 30 F-35Bs and 60 F-35As.
