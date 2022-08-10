To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Lockheed Martin to procure long-lead items for Italian F-35 production

Lockheed Martin to procure long-lead items for Italian F-35 production

10th August 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Italian Air Force F-35Bs. (Photo: Italian Air Force)

Contract modification for Lockheed Martin covers the procurement of materials for Lot 15 and Lot 16 F-35s for the Italian Air Force.

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a maximum $524.1 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command to cover the procurement of long-lead time components for Italian F-35 aircraft.

The DoD noted in a 9 August announcement that the modification increases the ceiling to procure

‘long-lead time materials, parts, components, and effort for the production of seven Lot 15 F-35A aircraft, two Lot 15 F-35B aircraft, seven Lot 16 F-35A, and two Lot 16 F-35B aircraft for the government of Italy’.

Most of the work (83%) will be carried out at Fort Worth, Texas and other US locations, with additional activities at the BAE Systems facility in Warton, UK (9%) and two overseas F-35A/B production and MRO sites in Cameri, Italy (4%) and Nagoya, Japan (2%).

Work is expected to be completed by June 2025, the DoD added.

Italian plans call for the acquisition of 30 F-35Bs and 60 F-35As.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us