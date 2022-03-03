Lockheed Martin to make more JASSM-ER missiles

Lockheed Martin is providing additional Lot 20 production AGM-158B Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile – Extended Range (JASSM-ER) missiles with containers to the USAF under a $128.2 million contract modification, the DoD announced on 28 February.

The company will also provide hardware spares.

The expected completion date is 30 January 2026. The latest modification brings the cumulative value of the JASSM-ER contract to $541.37 million.

Compared to the baseline JASSM long-range precision missile, JASSM-ER has a more fuel-efficient turbojet engine from Teledyne with greater fuel capacity, increasing the standoff range of the missile by 250% to more than 500nmi.

JASSM-ER is likely to arm the 64 F-35A aircraft being bought by Finland, with 200 of the missiles included in a $12.5 billion FMS package.