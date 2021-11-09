US orders Lot 20 JASSM-ER missiles

JASSM-ER missile launched from an F-16 in September 2018. (Photo: USAF/Master Sgt Michael Jackson)

Lockheed Martin will produce 94 extended-range JASSM missiles for the USAF.

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control has been awarded a $97.34 million Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) contract modification from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

The company will supply 94 Lot 20-production AGM-158B Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile – Extended Range (JASSM-ER) missiles with containers, the DoD announced on 4 November.

Work will be performed at two US locations for completion by 30 June 2026. The modification brings the cumulative value of the contract to $536.51 million.

JASSM is an air-launched, precision standoff cruise missile able to attack fixed and relocatable targets alike at ranges beyond enemy air defences. In late October 2021, Lockheed Martin received a contract modification to replace control actuation components on the AGM-158A JASSM missile.

JASSM-ER has a more fuel-efficient turbojet engine from Teledyne with greater fuel capacity, increasing the standoff range of the missile by 250% to beyond 500nmi.

Customers include the US and Poland, while Shephard understands that Finland could also receive the missile if it chooses the F-35 in the HX fighter competition.