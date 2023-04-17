To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Lockheed Martin takes $172 million contract modification for F-35 Block 4 jets

Lockheed Martin takes $172 million contract modification for F-35 Block 4 jets

17th April 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The new contract modification will help increase the manufacturing capacity of F-35 Block 4. (Photo: US DoD)

Lockheed Martin secures $172.1 million contract modification to increase manufacturing capacity and retrofit F-35 aircraft with advanced hardware and system modifications.

Lockheed Martin has secured a modification order against a previously issued basic ordering agreement.

The $172 million modification definitizes the order and includes special test/tooling equipment for increasing F-35 Block 4 manufacturing capacity.

It also procures material modification kits to remove life limits, correct deficiencies and retrofit aircraft to incorporate the Next-Gen Distributed Aperture System hardware and associated Power and Thermal Management System modifications efforts.

This contract modification is in support of F-35 aircraft for the USAF, the USMC, USN, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers and non-US DoD participants.

The work will take place in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2030.

This contract modification will help increase the manufacturing capacity of Block 4 and will support the retrofitting of aircraft to incorporate Next Gen Distributed Aperture System hardware and associated Power and Thermal Management System modifications efforts.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

