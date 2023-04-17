Lockheed Martin takes $172 million contract modification for F-35 Block 4 jets
Lockheed Martin has secured a modification order against a previously issued basic ordering agreement.
The $172 million modification definitizes the order and includes special test/tooling equipment for increasing F-35 Block 4 manufacturing capacity.
It also procures material modification kits to remove life limits, correct deficiencies and retrofit aircraft to incorporate the Next-Gen Distributed Aperture System hardware and associated Power and Thermal Management System modifications efforts.
This contract modification is in support of F-35 aircraft for the USAF, the USMC, USN, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers and non-US DoD participants.
The work will take place in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2030.
The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
More from Air Warfare
General Atomics achieves AI flight milestone with Avenger UAV
General Atomics has used an MQ-20 Avenger to demonstrate collaboration between human and AI pilots over a low-Earth-orbit SATCOM data link.
US buys 21 tactical resupply drones for navy and marines
Survice Engineering has been awarded $8 million contract for 21 TRV-150C Tactical Resupply Uncrewed Systems.
US Air Force receives first upgraded F-16 for South Korean air defence mission
The US Air Force in South Korea has received the first F-16 fighter jet upgraded with an AN/APG-83 radar and other avionics improvements.
Boeing's Insitu launches VTOL Integrator UAS for ship-based operations
Insitu's vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) Integrator UAS uses a detachable quadcopter element that allows it to be launched from anywhere while retaining heavier payload carrying capabilities.