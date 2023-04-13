Philippines receives two patrol vessels from USN

The USN decommissioned two Cyclone-class coastal patrol ships on 28 March and announced their transfer to the Philippine Navy (PN) on the same day.

The pair of vessels is USS Monsoon and USS Chinook, the last ones of their type in the USN. They had been serving with Task Force 55 of Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

Of the ten ships of this type operated by the USN’s 5th Fleet in Bahrain, five went to Bahrain last year and three to Egypt this April.

The second-hand vessels are expected to arrive in the Philippines in May, before undergoing a