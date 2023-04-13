To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Philippines receives two patrol vessels from USN

13th April 2023 - 04:41 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

This is the PN’s existing Cyclone-class patrol vessel, to be joined by two others transferred from the USN. (Photo: PN)

The Philippine Navy will receive two second-hand Cyclone-class patrol vessels from the USN, plus a second pair of Shaldag V fast attack craft have arrived from Israel.

The USN decommissioned two Cyclone-class coastal patrol ships on 28 March and announced their transfer to the Philippine Navy (PN) on the same day.

The pair of vessels is USS Monsoon and USS Chinook, the last ones of their type in the USN. They had been serving with Task Force 55 of Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

Of the ten ships of this type operated by the USN’s 5th Fleet in Bahrain, five went to Bahrain last year and three to Egypt this April.

The second-hand vessels are expected to arrive in the Philippines in May, before undergoing a

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us