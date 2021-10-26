Lockheed Martin obtains JASSM contract modification

ASRAAM Block 6 on schedule for UK aircraft, says minister
Advanced heat-seeking air-to-air missile to equip RAF Typhoons in 2022 and RAF/RN F-35s in 2024.
Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, on 22 October was awarded a contract modification worth $13.46 million from the US Army.
This cost-plus-fixed-fee modification covers the replacement of the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) Control Actuation System (CAS), as the current CAS will soon be obsolete.
Work will take place in Florida with estimated completion by August 2023.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.
JASSM is an air-launched, precision standoff cruise missile able to attack both fixed and relocatable targets at ranges beyond enemy air defences.
Earlier in October 2021, Lockheed Martin gained other contract modifications from the US Army for the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) and Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC).
Advanced heat-seeking air-to-air missile to equip RAF Typhoons in 2022 and RAF/RN F-35s in 2024.
RN Wildcat helicopters can carry up to 20 Martlet missiles for use against stationary and moving targets.
Kongsberg confirms order to arm Norwegian F-35s with the multirole variant of the Naval Strike Missile.
Polish manufacturer seeks a bigger piece of the pie for AW139 production.
Leonardo claims to have obtained the world’s first military certification for a rotary-wing tactical UAS in the 200kg weight class.
NAVAIR awards Lockheed Martin a contract to support flight tests and capabilities for the most advanced version of the F-35.