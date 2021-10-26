Lockheed Martin obtains JASSM contract modification

The Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile can attack both fixed and relocatable targets. (Imagine: Lockheed Martin)

US Army awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the replacement of JASSM Control Actuation System.

Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, on 22 October was awarded a contract modification worth $13.46 million from the US Army.

This cost-plus-fixed-fee modification covers the replacement of the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) Control Actuation System (CAS), as the current CAS will soon be obsolete.

Work will take place in Florida with estimated completion by August 2023.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.

JASSM is an air-launched, precision standoff cruise missile able to attack both fixed and relocatable targets at ranges beyond enemy air defences.

Earlier in October 2021, Lockheed Martin gained other contract modifications from the US Army for the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) and Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC).