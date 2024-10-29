Bulgaria’s first F-16 Block 70 takes flight

Lockheed Martin has announced the successful flight of the first Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 aircraft. The flight took place on 22 October at its production facility in Greenville, South Carolina. Multiple system tests to validate the aircraft’s performance and supersonic capabilities were carried out during the flight, Lockheed confirmed.

In 2019, Bulgaria first signed a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for eight F-16s, and a second LOA for an additional eight jets in 2022. The F-16s will reportedly replace the Air Force’s ageing Soviet-era MiG-29s. Block 70 is the latest version of Lockheed’s F-16 design and features advances avionics, an APG-83 radar and a modernised cockpit with new safety features.

OJ Sanchez, VP and general manager for the Integrated Fighter Group at Lockheed Martin said: “With the F-16 Block 70, the Bulgarian Air Force will be well-equipped to secure its borders and partner with US, European and NATO allies.”

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the procurement cost for eight aircraft has been calculated to be around US$500 million. However, the $1.3 billion deal made with the government includes the aircraft, along with related equipment, weapons, raining and logistics support.

As noted by the Bulgarian Ministry of Defence, the first batch of eight F-16s are anticipated to be delivered in 2025. The second batch of eight F-16s will follow in 2027. Bulgaria will become the second European country to receive the F-16 Block 70 aircraft.

According to Bulgarian Military, however, this jet – and a second jet – will remain stationed in the US to be used as training platforms for incoming Bulgarian pilots.

