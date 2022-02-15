Leonardo launches tender for AW249 helicopter transceivers

With a maximum take-off weight in the range of 7-8 tonnes, the AW249 will combine speed and endurance to perform a range of missions. (Image: Leonardo)

Leonardo has announced it intends to issue a call for tender for TACtical Air Navigation (TACAN) transceivers to be installed onboard the AW249 helicopters.

The deadline for the tender is on 25 February and the duration of the contract is expected to be 25 years.

There is a list of requirements for the successful applicant.

This includes achievement of valid quality management systems for the Aerospace industry certifications (AS/EN/JISQ 9100) and certification of European Military Airworthiness Requirements (EASA Part21/ EMAR 21 - EASA Part145/ EMAR 145).

AW249 is an attack helicopter being developed by Leonardo based on the AW149 tactical transport helicopter.

The AW249 project began as the new reconnaissance and escort helicopter (NEES) and was unveiled to the public in 2017 when a 487 million ($550 million) contract was awarded for the development programme.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the first flight test was scheduled to be completed in 2020, however, there was no news confirming the tests.