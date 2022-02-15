Leonardo launches tender for AW249 helicopter transceivers

Singapore Airshow 2022: RSAF begins to receive upgraded F-16s
Deliveries of locally upgraded F-16s to the Republic of Singapore Air Force began in mid-2021.
Leonardo has announced it intends to issue a call for tender for TACtical Air Navigation (TACAN) transceivers to be installed onboard the AW249 helicopters.
The deadline for the tender is on 25 February and the duration of the contract is expected to be 25 years.
There is a list of requirements for the successful applicant.
This includes achievement of valid quality management systems for the Aerospace industry certifications (AS/EN/JISQ 9100) and certification of European Military Airworthiness Requirements (EASA Part21/ EMAR 21 - EASA Part145/ EMAR 145).
AW249 is an attack helicopter being developed by Leonardo based on the AW149 tactical transport helicopter.
The AW249 project began as the new reconnaissance and escort helicopter (NEES) and was unveiled to the public in 2017 when a 487 million ($550 million) contract was awarded for the development programme.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the first flight test was scheduled to be completed in 2020, however, there was no news confirming the tests.
KAI has held talks with potential KF-21 fighter jet export customers from Asia-Pacific and Europe.
Juncker-DG-250 parachute can drop cargo from 26,200ft altitude to a landing error of no more than 100m, Rostec claims.
The H225M will progressively take over roles of the elderly Super Puma, one of these being crucial search and rescue missions.
BAE Systems achieved two major F-35 production milestones with delivery of vehicle management computers and active inceptor systems.
The USAF has stepped up efforts to replace a fleet of Boeing E-3 Sentry Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft.