Leonardo delivers first upgraded Lynx Mk95A to Portugal

The Lynx is a twin-engine, light utility helicopter developed from 1968 by Westland (now Leonardo). (Photo: Leonardo)

Leonardo completes the delivery of the first upgraded Lynx Mk95A to Montijo, Portugal

Leonardo has crossed a significant benchmark in its modernisation of Portugal’s helicopter fleet with the delivery of the first upgraded Lynx Mk95A.

The modernisation programme provides new engines, a new cockpit and the Tactical Air Navigation Systems to the helicopters, enabling the Portuguese Navy to undertake missions safely and effectively.

At the heart of the programme is the new avionics core, based on the AW159, including new Integrated Display Units as well as a Tactical Processor.

The Tactical Processor integrates new and legacy mission systems to provide a greater level of service capability to its customer base.

The Portuguese Navy has been operating the Lynx for three decades and the modernisation programme will see the upgraded aircraft in service into the 2030s

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Portuguese Navy first awarded Leonardo a $75million contract to upgrade its Lynx helicopters in July 2016.

The helicopters are equipped with new LHTEC CTS800-4N turboshafts, the result of the LHTEC partnership between Honeywell and Rolls-Royce