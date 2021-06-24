To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Air Warfare

Leidos gains contract modification for Saturn Arch

24th June 2021 - 18:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Saturn Arch Program has benefitted from a diverse variety of thought and new approaches to develop the program in innovative ways. (Photo: US Army)

Leidos has been awarded a contract valued at almost $13 million for the Saturn Arch programme.

Leidos has been awarded a contract modification valued at $12.76 million for the Saturn Arch Aerial Intelligence Systems Quick Reaction Capability programme.

Saturn Arch is an aerial IED-neutralising programme that began in 2010.

The original purpose of the programme is to develop ISR capabilities for specialist aircraft fitted with state of the art sensor technology to identify and assist in removing IEDs from the battlefield in Afghanistan.

However, the aim of the programme has since expanded. There are more high-tech tools available to the programme and so the mission has become the pursuit of making the battlespace as safe as possible for service members while providing them with a clear operational picture.

Saturn Arch is able to provide support through the use of constant intelligence collection and rapid distribution of their intelligence products.

As a result of this evolution, Saturn Arch today acts as a capability in the sky for all hostile enemy actions.

