L3Harris to modernise and sustain AN/ALQ-172

The AN/ALQ-172 is installed on B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers. (Photo: USAF/Senior Airman Jacob Thompson)

USAF picks contractor for to EW technology aboard large aircraft.

The Electronic Warfare Contracting Branch of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has awarded L3Harris Technologies a ten-year IDIQ contract worth $947.29 million, to provide modernisation and engineering services associated with the AN/ALQ-172 radar warning receiver.

Work includes block cycle, non-block cycle and engineering sustainment, as well as enhancements for Air Force Global Strike Command, the DoD announced on 31 August.

The AN/ALQ-172 is installed on B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers and the C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft. The system protects these aircraft from radar-guided threats.

Earlier in August, L3Harris was awarded a contract to provide repair services to the USAF for the AN/ALQ-172 radar warning receiver under a $39.73 million sole-source contract.