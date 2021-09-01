L3Harris to modernise and sustain AN/ALQ-172

Leidos carries on support for ex-Afghan aircraft
Over-the-horizon maintenance continues for helicopters and turboprop aircraft formerly operated by the Afghan Air Force.
The Electronic Warfare Contracting Branch of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has awarded L3Harris Technologies a ten-year IDIQ contract worth $947.29 million, to provide modernisation and engineering services associated with the AN/ALQ-172 radar warning receiver.
Work includes block cycle, non-block cycle and engineering sustainment, as well as enhancements for Air Force Global Strike Command, the DoD announced on 31 August.
The AN/ALQ-172 is installed on B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers and the C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft. The system protects these aircraft from radar-guided threats.
Earlier in August, L3Harris was awarded a contract to provide repair services to the USAF for the AN/ALQ-172 radar warning receiver under a $39.73 million sole-source contract.
V-Bat small UAS demonstrates GPS-denied navigation and target designation capabilities.
New and innovative UAV designs continue to flood out of Chinese companies and institutes, while the PLA is getting bolder about flying them farther afield too.
Russian light multipurpose guided missile has probably seen combat in Syria and it was displayed at Army-2021 with an export designation.
If it passes state trials and enters serial production, the Ka-52M could become a valuable asset for Russian ISR and long-range strike missions.
Boeing to provide precision-guided munitions to ROK as part of a possible $258 million FMS.