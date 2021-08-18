L3Harris to repair Stratofortress and Hercules electronic countermeasures

ALQ-172 self-protection integrated RF subsystem. (Photo: L3Harris)

L3Harris will service the self-protection system aboard B-52H and C-130 aircraft.

L3Harris Technologies will provide repair services to the USAF for the AN/ALQ-172 radar warning receiver under a new $39.73 million sole-source contract.

The work is expected to be completed by 12 August 2026, the DoD noted in a 16 August announcement.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the AN/ALQ-172 equips USAF B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers and C-130 Hercules large transport aircraft.

The system is optimised to counter radar-guided air-to-air and surface-to-air missiles, and ground-based fire control radars.

Development of the AN/ALQ-172 commenced in 1979 as a result of an initiative to extensively overhaul the AN/ALQ-117 electronic countermeasures system.