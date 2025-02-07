To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Ukraine’s fighter fleet boosted with France’s Mirage 2000s and extra Netherlands’ F-16s

Ukraine’s fighter fleet boosted with France’s Mirage 2000s and extra Netherlands’ F-16s

7th February 2025 - 15:31 GMT | by Shephard News Team

RSS

The announcement of Mirage 2000 deliveries comes eight months after the transfer was confirmed by France. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The first Dassault Mirage 2000 aircraft have finally been delivered to Ukraine, as confirmed by France’s defence minister on 6 February. They will join the F-16s already in service to bolster Ukrainian air defence.

France’s defence minister, Sebastien Lecornu, has announced that the first of the promised Dassault Mirage 2000-5 aircraft have been delivered to Ukraine.

While no specific number was confirmed, Lecornu confirmed the delivery in a post on X, adding that the Ukrainian pilots operating the aircraft had been trained in France for “several months”. 

France first announced it would donate Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to Ukraine in June 2024. It was reported in November that Ukraine would receive six Mirage 2000-5 fighters.

Related Articles

Will F-16s and Mirage 2000s have a major impact on Ukraine’s counter-attack?

France’s donated Mirage fighters arrived along with more F-16s from the Netherlands, according to a statement from Ukraine’ defense minister, Rustem Umerov, confirmed by Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X.

Ukraine has already received the first batch of F-16 fighter jets from Denmark and the Netherlands in August 2024. A second batch of F-16 jets from Denmark reportedly arrived in the country on December 2024.

While aircraft numbers are increasing, training of the pilots alongside the jets' deliveries remains a point of pressure. Training of Ukrainian fighter pilots for the platform is ongoing at the European F-16 training centre in Romania, to which the country recommitted its efforts in December 2024. It also approved a US$226 million support package for Ukraine’s F-16s in November 2024.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Mirage 2000

F-16A/B Block 1, 5, 10, 15, 20

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us