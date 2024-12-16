US approves $226 million support package for Ukraine’s F-16s

The US State Department has approved a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Ukraine for F-16 maintenance equipment and support, according to an announcement from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The US$226 million contract includes Joint Mission Planning software, minor modifications and maintenance support, spare and repair parts, software, personnel training and training equipment.

The sale would help to “improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions with a more robust air defense capability,” the DSCA said.

Related Articles

Will F-16s and Mirage 2000s have a major impact on Ukraine’s counter-attack?

The main contractors for the work will be Sabena, Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney.

Ukraine confirmed the arrival of the F-16 jets in August 2024, with the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirming the jets were operational. So far, the Netherlands and Denmark have supplied the F-16 jets, with more promised from Norway and Belgium.

Zelenskyy confirmed on 7 December 2024 that Ukraine had received its second batch of jets from Denmark.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

F-16A/B Block 1, 5, 10, 15, 20