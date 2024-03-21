South Korean KF-21 Boramae fighter achieves aerial refuelling milestone

South Korea’s indigenous KF-21 Boramae multirole combat jet has performed its first aerial refuelling trial, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) announced.

A Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) KC-330 tanker aircraft refuelled the KF-21 prototype (Number 5) near the southern coast of the peninsula after the fighter launched from Sacheon, according to DAPA.

The tanker has reportedly used its flying boom to transfer the fuel to the fighter prototype, with the agency noting that a single refuelling mission is expected to extend the aircraft’s operational range by at least 50%.

“Aerial refuelling is an essential capability for modern fighter jets,” said DAPA. “It can expand the KF-21’s operational range and time to maximize the air force’s combat capabilities, such as in long-range missions,” it added, noting that it has planned to conduct further aerial refuelling trials at various flight altitudes and speeds.

Manufactured by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), the KF-21 Boramae is a fighter aircraft that resembles the design of the F-35A. South Korea has planned in investing nearly US$8 billion in the fighter development programme, which, having begun in 2015, was set to be completed by 2028.

The first prototype was unveiled by KAI on 9 April 2021 and made its maiden flight in July 2022. At DX Korea 2022, a carrier-borne version of the KF-21 was unveiled.

The refuelling milestone will pave the way to accelerate aircraft manufacturing work ahead of the initial KF-21 production phase. DAPA has additionally disclosed that the recent assessment examined crucial developmental criteria, including the durability, structural integrity, manoeuvrability and performance of the KF-21 through over 200 test events conducted over the preceding two years.