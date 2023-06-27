Korean Air completes first AH-6i fuselage

Korean Air announced on 26 June that it had recently delivered the first fuselage of an AH-6 helicopter to Boeing.

The South Korean aerospace company signed a contract with Boeing Defense, Space & Security in December 2021 to manufacture a total of eight AH-6i fuselages.

Korean Air commented: ‘Helicopter fuselage manufacturing requires advanced and specialised technology, especially for parts such as the canopy and landing gear. Korean Air worked closely with its partner, Kencoa Aerospace, to successfully deliver its first fuselage.’

The fuselages delivered by Korean Air undergo final assembly at Boeing’s facility.

