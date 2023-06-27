To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Korean Air completes first AH-6i fuselage

27th June 2023 - 05:04 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Korean Air is building eight AH-6i helicopter fuselages for Boeing in the US. (Photo: Korean Air)

Korean Air in South Korea is building Boeing scout helicopter fuselages for an international customer.

Korean Air announced on 26 June that it had recently delivered the first fuselage of an AH-6 helicopter to Boeing.

The South Korean aerospace company signed a contract with Boeing Defense, Space & Security in December 2021 to manufacture a total of eight AH-6i fuselages.

Korean Air commented: ‘Helicopter fuselage manufacturing requires advanced and specialised technology, especially for parts such as the canopy and landing gear. Korean Air worked closely with its partner, Kencoa Aerospace, to successfully deliver its first fuselage.’

The fuselages delivered by Korean Air undergo final assembly at Boeing’s facility.

Given the number of fuselages contracted, Shephard assumes that

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us