  • KAI to develop mine countermeasures helicopter for South Korean navy

5th January 2023 - 09:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

KAI will develop an indigenous airborne mine countermeasures helicopter based on the Marineon. (Image: KAI)

The decision by the Republic of Korea Navy means KAI will be third company in the world to develop a dedicated minesweeping helicopter.

On 22 December, the same day as Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) received a production contract for the first production examples of the Light Attack Helicopter, the same company was awarded a development contract for an airborne mine countermeasures helicopter.

This project is worth KRW347.7 billion ($272 million). It is due for completion by November 2026, by which stage a prototype will exist.

The resulting helicopter would be used by the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) for counter-mine tasks.

It will be based on the existing MUH-1 Marineon platform, itself a variant of the Surion. This will reduce developmental

