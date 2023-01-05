KAI to develop mine countermeasures helicopter for South Korean navy
On 22 December, the same day as Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) received a production contract for the first production examples of the Light Attack Helicopter, the same company was awarded a development contract for an airborne mine countermeasures helicopter.
This project is worth KRW347.7 billion ($272 million). It is due for completion by November 2026, by which stage a prototype will exist.
The resulting helicopter would be used by the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) for counter-mine tasks.
It will be based on the existing MUH-1 Marineon platform, itself a variant of the Surion. This will reduce developmental
