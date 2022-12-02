Japan orders additional KC-46A tankers

On 29 November, the US DoD announced the sale of an additional two KC-46A Pegasus air-to-air refuellers for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF).

The latest contract is worth $398.24 million. This brings to six the number of tankers on order, with their cumulative contractual value coming to $1.31 billion.

The US announcement listed a delivery deadline of 30 June 2025 for the Foreign Military Sales deal that will proceed via the USAF.

Will Shaffer, president of Boeing Japan, commented: ‘This additional KC-46A acquisition reinforces the US-Japan security alliance to support security and stability throughout the Pacific region.’

