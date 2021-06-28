Japan to develop UAV that works alongside F-X

Indonesian Navy receives ScanEagles from US
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
The Japanese MoD will start developing a UAV that can be mounted on and launched from the F-X next-generation fighter as necessary. The sensor-equipped UAV will deploy forward of the F-X and detect enemy fighters or missiles.
The F-X would then be able to fire missiles at targets detected by the UAV. In the future, the UAV will itself mount its own air-to-air missiles.
The MoD thinks that one F-X and three UAVs will make up each formation. Therefore, artificial intelligence (AI) architecture will be necessary for the manned F-X to control multiple autonomous UAVs simultaneously. For this reason, the ...
Leonardo provides DIRCM system for Global 7500 aircraft.
The second Global Hawk for Japan has flown, while production is under way of the UH-2 utility helicopter.
CH-53K deal for Sikorsky includes nine aircraft plus various support services.
USAF has placed an order worth $146 million for further installations of Northrop Grumman’s LAIRCM system.
Change is afoot for the French fleet of MQ-9 Reapers.