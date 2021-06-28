To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Air Warfare

Japan to develop UAV that works alongside F-X

28th June 2021 - 01:21 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

An artist’s impression of the F-X fighter that is being developed for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, upon which a loyal wingman UAV will be carried. (ATLA)

Japan has an indigenous 'loyal wingman' programme that will complement the future F-X fighter in the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

The Japanese MoD will start developing a UAV that can be mounted on and launched from the F-X next-generation fighter as necessary. The sensor-equipped UAV will deploy forward of the F-X and detect enemy fighters or missiles.

The F-X would then be able to fire missiles at targets detected by the UAV. In the future, the UAV will itself mount its own air-to-air missiles.

The MoD thinks that one F-X and three UAVs will make up each formation. Therefore, artificial intelligence (AI) architecture will be necessary for the manned F-X to control multiple autonomous UAVs simultaneously. For this reason, the ...

