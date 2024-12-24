Japan and South Korea upgrade F-15 fighters to keep them relevant

Japan and South Korea are modernising their F-15 fighter fleets. Japan has awarded Boeing a $450.5 million contract to upgrade the F-15J fighters in its Air Force, as announced by the US government on 10 December.

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) will modernise its fighters to the Japan Super Interceptor configuration.

This Foreign Military Sales (FMS) sole-source contract will see the first-phase acquisition of AN/APG-82(v)1 AESA radars, AN/ALQ-250 electronic warfare suites, AN/AAR-57 missile warning systems and advanced display Core Processor II mission computers. The work is expected to be completed by February 2030.

The award followed a $129.2 million