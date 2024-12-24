Japan and South Korea upgrade F-15 fighters to keep them relevant
Japan and South Korea are modernising their F-15 fighter fleets. Japan has awarded Boeing a $450.5 million contract to upgrade the F-15J fighters in its Air Force, as announced by the US government on 10 December.
The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) will modernise its fighters to the Japan Super Interceptor configuration.
This Foreign Military Sales (FMS) sole-source contract will see the first-phase acquisition of AN/APG-82(v)1 AESA radars, AN/ALQ-250 electronic warfare suites, AN/AAR-57 missile warning systems and advanced display Core Processor II mission computers. The work is expected to be completed by February 2030.
The award followed a $129.2 million
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
XTEND wins contract for precision strike drone
XTEND is supplying its Scorpio UAS to meet a US DoD requirement for an indoor/outdoor strike drone.
-
Spain makes order for 25 Eurofighter Typhoons
Known as the Halcon II programme, the order covers 21 single-seat and four twin-seat aircraft, set to be delivered between 2030 and 2035.
-
T-6 Texan II trainers deepen their footprint in Asia
Textron Aviation Defense has said it is confident it can continue to grow orders across Asia as Japan selects the T-6 Texan II to replace the Fuji T-7.