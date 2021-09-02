Italy set to be first recipient of Leonardo’s MAIR system

Kazakhstan adds two more A400Ms
Kazakhstan becomes the latest country to order the A400M.
Leonardo’s new Multi Aperture Infrared (MAIR) threat warning system has gone into series production.
Manufacturing has begun on an initial batch of units for installation on helicopters including the Italian Army’s Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) based on Leonardo’s AW169M.
As a distributed aperture warning system, MAIR fuses data between four and six IR cameras to detect and track incoming missiles and hostile gunfire threats using their heat signatures.
Customers can also choose to purchase an additional image processor module that can deliver day and night imaging and full mission data recording capability to boost situational awareness and support navigation and landing.
IR threat warning systems offer many advantages over legacy UV systems, improving response time and tracking accuracy.
MAIR can be installed as a stand-alone threat warning system or can be integrated with countermeasures, such as a Directed IR CounterMeasure, as part of a wider aircraft protection system.
Leonardo revealed its MAIR system at the 2019 Paris Air Show and production was expected to begin in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic may have caused delays to this schedule.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the AW169M is designed to perform a range of light utility and armed attack roles, as well as observation and training missions.
The ministers of defence of Germany and France signed an agreement to create a binational squadron and a training centre in the Évreux Air Base. IOC is expected to be achieved in late 2021 with FOC to follow in 2024.
Imagine the scene: You have just been tasked for a CASEVAC mission. The objective is to extract seven troops and a casualty from the battlefield. You need to get to the extraction point quickly and leave just as fast. The enemy are closing in on the ground forces, and to add to the pressure, the weather is deteriorating.
The AW149 medium lift twin-engine multi-role helicopter is designed to ensure excellent performance, lower lifecycle costs and all-weather capability.
Over-the-horizon maintenance continues for helicopters and turboprop aircraft formerly operated by the Afghan Air Force.
USAF picks contractor for to EW technology aboard large aircraft.