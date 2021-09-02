Italy set to be first recipient of Leonardo’s MAIR system

Multiple Aperture InfraRed is a missile warning system based on multiple InfraRed sensors, able to cover the full angular volume around the aircraft. (Photo: Leonardo)

The Italian Army’s LUH will be the first recipient of Leonardo’s new Multi Aperture Infrared warning system.

Leonardo’s new Multi Aperture Infrared (MAIR) threat warning system has gone into series production.

Manufacturing has begun on an initial batch of units for installation on helicopters including the Italian Army’s Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) based on Leonardo’s AW169M.

As a distributed aperture warning system, MAIR fuses data between four and six IR cameras to detect and track incoming missiles and hostile gunfire threats using their heat signatures.

Customers can also choose to purchase an additional image processor module that can deliver day and night imaging and full mission data recording capability to boost situational awareness and support navigation and landing.

IR threat warning systems offer many advantages over legacy UV systems, improving response time and tracking accuracy.

MAIR can be installed as a stand-alone threat warning system or can be integrated with countermeasures, such as a Directed IR CounterMeasure, as part of a wider aircraft protection system.

Leonardo revealed its MAIR system at the 2019 Paris Air Show and production was expected to begin in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic may have caused delays to this schedule.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the AW169M is designed to perform a range of light utility and armed attack roles, as well as observation and training missions.