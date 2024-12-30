Italy orders up to 24 Eurofighter Typhoon jets

Eurofighter and NETMA (the NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency) has signed a contract for up to 24 Eurofighter Typhoons for the Italian Air Force.

The new aircraft will replace the Italian Tranche 1 versions of the Typhoon that are currently in service.

Giancarlo Mezzanatto, chief executive of Eurofighter, said: “Italy’s decision to purchase an additional 24 jets is, of course, fantastic news for our programme, further demonstrating the strength and importance that Eurofighter Typhoon brings to Europe.

“During this past seven days we have seen two of the four Eurofighter Core Nations sign new contract orders, with a clear desire to modernise their Air Forces and confirming the crucial role they attribute to our aircraft.”

AVM Simon Ellard (ret.), general manager of NETMA, added: “The additional 24 aircraft for Italy is yet another proud moment for the Eurofighter Programme.

“The order will enhance the Italian Air Force’s combat air capabilities and provide security for Italy, Europe and the NATO Alliance.”

The announcement follows on from the contract signing for Spain’s Halcon II programme for 25 Typhoon jets, making all core Eurofighter nations operators of the Tranche 4 model.

While the exact configuration of the jet is unknown, they will be fitted with “enhanced weapon systems, capable of operating Brimstone III and Meteor, new sensors and improved connectivity” according to Leonardo – as with the new Halcon II Spanish order.

The last contract negotiation left – now that Spain and Italy’s have both concluded – is with Germany’s negotiations for 20 aircraft, which are still reportedly ongoing. Intent to purchase more of the aircraft was declared by Germany at the ILA Air Show in June 2024.

