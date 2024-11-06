Eurofighter confirms Spain Halcon II contract conclusion and eyes 138 potential Typhoon exports

Eurofighter has emphasised the strategic and economic importance of the Eurofighter Typhoon, discussing ongoing contract negotiations and potential export opportunities for the fighter.

Speaking at the International Fighter Conference, Defence iQ, Stephan Miegel, chief operating officer of the Eurofighter programme, said that contract negotiations with Spain for the production of a second batch of 25 aircraft, under the Halcon II programme, had concluded.

"We have finished contract negotiations with that one [Halcon II]," Miegel confirmed.

The purchase order for the 25 aircraft, approved in September 2023, will replace the EF-18AM/BM Hornet currently in use with Ala 12 at Madrid/Torrejón Air Base