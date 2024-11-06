Eurofighter confirms Spain Halcon II contract conclusion and eyes 138 potential Typhoon exports
Eurofighter has emphasised the strategic and economic importance of the Eurofighter Typhoon, discussing ongoing contract negotiations and potential export opportunities for the fighter.
Speaking at the International Fighter Conference, Defence iQ, Stephan Miegel, chief operating officer of the Eurofighter programme, said that contract negotiations with Spain for the production of a second batch of 25 aircraft, under the Halcon II programme, had concluded.
"We have finished contract negotiations with that one [Halcon II]," Miegel confirmed.
The purchase order for the 25 aircraft, approved in September 2023, will replace the EF-18AM/BM Hornet currently in use with Ala 12 at Madrid/Torrejón Air Base
-
Airbus to deliver 19 H135 training helicopters to Royal Canadian Air Force
The agreement includes H135 acquisition, support and services, support for the development of a ground-based training solution and advanced engineering support. Deliveries for the aircraft are expected to commence in the first half of 2026.
-
Avenger UAS controlled in flight using Link 16
The flight test formed part of a larger programme of work to provide mission autonomy software to integrate, data links and other advanced mission systems onto the Avenger UAS.
-
Turkish Aerospace eyes European and North African customers as Hürjet goes supersonic
The trainer aircraft will initially seek to replace the Turkish Air Force’s T-38 trainer fleet, with deliveries scheduled for 2026, but TAI confirmed that ‘closer talks’ were underway with potential export customers.