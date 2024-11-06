To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Eurofighter confirms Spain Halcon II contract conclusion and eyes 138 potential Typhoon exports

Eurofighter confirms Spain Halcon II contract conclusion and eyes 138 potential Typhoon exports

6th November 2024 - 16:03 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Berlin

RSS

The Eurofighter Typhoon is in service with nine nations across Europe and the Middle East. (Photo: Crown Copyright/SAC Maryanna Williams RAF)

Current contract negotiations for the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft come from three of its partner nations: Spain, Germany and Italy, while 73 aircraft are currently in production for Spain, Germany, Kuwait and Qatar.

Eurofighter has emphasised the strategic and economic importance of the Eurofighter Typhoon, discussing ongoing contract negotiations and potential export opportunities for the fighter.

Speaking at the International Fighter Conference, Defence iQ, Stephan Miegel, chief operating officer of the Eurofighter programme, said that contract negotiations with Spain for the production of a second batch of 25 aircraft, under the Halcon II programme, had concluded. 

"We have finished contract negotiations with that one [Halcon II]," Miegel confirmed. 

The purchase order for the 25 aircraft, approved in September 2023, will replace the EF-18AM/BM Hornet currently in use with Ala 12 at Madrid/Torrejón Air Base

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free store ies per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us