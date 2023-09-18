To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Spain boosts air power with 25 new Eurofighter jets under Halcon II programme

Spain boosts air power with 25 new Eurofighter jets under Halcon II programme

18th September 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Under the Halcon II programme, Spain has ordered 25 additional Eurofighter aircraft to replace the EF-18AM/BM Hornet jets. (Photo: Airbus)

The latest batch of Typhoon jets includes upgrades such as a redesigned cockpit, a new radar for extended-range threat detection and integration of Meteor missiles that will equip the Spanish Air Force with beyond-visual-range air combat capabilities.

The Spanish government has approved the purchase another batch of Eurofighters for the country's air force.

Under the Halcon II programme, Spain ordered 25 additional Eurofighter aircraft to replace the EF-18AM/BM Hornet currently in use with Ala 12 at Madrid/Torrejón Air Base and Ala 15 at Zaragoza Air Base. The Hornets will start to be decommissioned from 2030.

The new Typhoon fighters – all Tranche 4 – incorporate software upgrades, a redesigned cockpit with a large colour touch screen and the Indra AESA E-Scan Mk1 radar.

The new radar, developed in collaboration with Hensoldt, will have the capacity to concurrently detect many

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us