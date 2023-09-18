Spain boosts air power with 25 new Eurofighter jets under Halcon II programme

The Spanish government has approved the purchase another batch of Eurofighters for the country's air force.

Under the Halcon II programme, Spain ordered 25 additional Eurofighter aircraft to replace the EF-18AM/BM Hornet currently in use with Ala 12 at Madrid/Torrejón Air Base and Ala 15 at Zaragoza Air Base. The Hornets will start to be decommissioned from 2030.

The new Typhoon fighters – all Tranche 4 – incorporate software upgrades, a redesigned cockpit with a large colour touch screen and the Indra AESA E-Scan Mk1 radar.

The new radar, developed in collaboration with Hensoldt, will have the capacity to concurrently detect many