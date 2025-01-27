Israel to equip F-16I fleet with Elbit self-protection upgrade
The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMoD) has awarded Elbit Systems a US$80-million contract for the development and installation of an advanced airborne self-protection suite on its F-16I Sufa fleet.
According to Elbit, the suite will include an electronic warfare (EW) solution, integrated with an advanced electro-optical passive missile warning and launch detection system as well as a chaff and flare dispensing system for protection against guided missiles.
These systems will enable “enhanced protection” from a variety of threats, the technology company added.
The deal is seen by the IMoD as helping to provide "production independence in Israeli defence industries and reduce dependency on external factors.
"This is to ensure the IDF’s qualitative military edge and support its current and future operational needs under all conditions."
This award is one such recent contract Elbit has made with air forces in the last year to boost fleet survivability against electronic warfare threats. In 2024, it was awarded with US$175 million worth of contracts to supply an EW and directed infrared countermeasure self-protection suite to a NATO European country.
Israel operates 97 F-16I Sufa jets in its fleet, out of an ordered 102, which Lockheed Martin produced specifically for the country according to IAF requirements.
