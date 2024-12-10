Elbit to deliver EW self-protection suites for a European country’s C-390 and H225M aircraft
Elbit System has been awarded a US$175 million contract to supply electronic warfare (EW) and DIRCM self-protection suites to a NATO European country for installation on Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft and Airbus H225M helicopters.
As part of the C-390 contract, Elbit Systems will provide its Self Protection Electronic Attack and Reconnaissance (SPEAR) electronic countermeasure pod, which can be transferred between aircraft.
Additionally, the C-390 contract includes an agreement with another European country, providing for the delivery of the EW suite for installation on C-390s.
The system to be installed includes a range of warning, detection and counter-measure systems as well as MUSIC (Multi-Spectral Infrared Countermeasure) systems.
The contracts are expected to be executed over the course of this decade.
The names of the countries were not disclosed but only Hungary operates both types. Another NATO country operating the C-390 is Portugal, with the Czech Republic and the Netherlands also due to receive the aircraft.
These add to several other contracts awarded to the company over the past year for equipping various fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, including Boeing Chinook heavy-lift helicopters and Airbus H145M helicopters with self-protection suites.
As well as standard MUSIC the system also comes as J-MUSIC for medium-to-large fixed-wing aircraft and C-MUSIC for Israeli commercial aircraft.
