Ireland receives second C295 MPA
Ireland received its second Airbus C295 Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) on 16 October which follows the delivery of the first aircraft in June as part of a €230 million (US$243 million) order placed in December 2019.
The new aircraft have been primarily equipped for maritime surveillance, particularly fisheries protection.
The aircraft will also provide the Irish Air Corps with the capability to deliver a range of services including logistics support and transport of troops and equipment, medical evacuation and air ambulances, search and rescue and a general utility role.
Related Articles
Ireland receives first C295 maritime patrol aircraft
In December 2022, a €55.3 million contract was awarded to Airbus for a C295W military transport aircraft with delivery scheduled for 2025.
The principal role of the aircraft will be for air transport missions. It will enable the Air Corps to provide a wide range of services including logistics support and transport of troops and equipment, medical evacuation and air ambulance, Special Operations Forces operations and a general utility role.
The C295, the largest member of Airbus's family of medium tactical airlifters and surveillance aircraft, has been a development of the CN235 offering greater capacity and range than its predecessor.
More from Air Warfare
-
Italy doubles GCAP combat air funding to over $8 billion in latest defence budget
The latest substantial funding, allocated from 2029 to 2037, underscores Italy's determination to rapidly adopt new technologies and cultivate a robust engineering culture. It also helps the country position itself as an equal partner in the trinational Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) with Japan and the UK.
-
Lockheed Martin's Next Generation Interceptor completes preliminary design review
Lockheed Martin's Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) will offer a new, advanced interceptor to protect the US homeland against long-range ballistic missile threats.
-
Czech MoD enters talks to buy C-390 Millenium after prolonged consideration
The negotiations between Embraer and the Czech MoD aim to finalise an acquisition contract for two C-390 Millenium transport aircraft under a deal that could exceed US$200 million.
-
Kazakhstan to begin assembly of Turkish Anka drones in 2024
The partnership between Kazakhstani and Turkish manufacturers will attempt to open production, and facilitate knowledge and technology transfer, enabling Kazakhstan to independently manufacture UAVs in the future.
-
Boeing’s upgraded AH-64 Apache attack helicopter completes first flight
The latest version of the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter has been developed with optimised route and attack planning, advanced Link 16 capabilities and integration with open-systems interfaces.