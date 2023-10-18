To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Ireland receives second C295 MPA

18th October 2023 - 07:11 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in Dublin

RSS

Ireland's second C295 MPA arrived in country on 16 October. (Photo: Irish DoD)

Ireland now has two Airbus Defence and Space C295 Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) which have replaced two CN235-100 MPAs purchased for the Irish Air Corps in 1994.

Ireland received its second Airbus C295 Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) on 16 October which follows the delivery of the first aircraft in June as part of a €230 million (US$243 million) order placed in December 2019.

The new aircraft have been primarily equipped for maritime surveillance, particularly fisheries protection.

The aircraft will also provide the Irish Air Corps with the capability to deliver a range of services including logistics support and transport of troops and equipment, medical evacuation and air ambulances, search and rescue and a general utility role.

Related Articles

Ireland receives first C295 maritime patrol aircraft

In December 2022, a €55.3 million contract was awarded to Airbus for a C295W military transport aircraft with delivery scheduled for 2025.

The principal role of the aircraft will be for air transport missions. It will enable the Air Corps to provide a wide range of services including logistics support and transport of troops and equipment, medical evacuation and air ambulance, Special Operations Forces operations and a general utility role.

The C295, the largest member of Airbus's family of medium tactical airlifters and surveillance aircraft, has been a development of the CN235 offering greater capacity and range than its predecessor.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us