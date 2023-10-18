Ireland receives second C295 MPA

Ireland received its second Airbus C295 Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) on 16 October which follows the delivery of the first aircraft in June as part of a €230 million (US$243 million) order placed in December 2019.

The new aircraft have been primarily equipped for maritime surveillance, particularly fisheries protection.

The aircraft will also provide the Irish Air Corps with the capability to deliver a range of services including logistics support and transport of troops and equipment, medical evacuation and air ambulances, search and rescue and a general utility role.

In December 2022, a €55.3 million contract was awarded to Airbus for a C295W military transport aircraft with delivery scheduled for 2025.

The principal role of the aircraft will be for air transport missions. It will enable the Air Corps to provide a wide range of services including logistics support and transport of troops and equipment, medical evacuation and air ambulance, Special Operations Forces operations and a general utility role.

The C295, the largest member of Airbus's family of medium tactical airlifters and surveillance aircraft, has been a development of the CN235 offering greater capacity and range than its predecessor.