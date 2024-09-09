Iraq orders Airbus H225M helicopters
Iraq has placed an order with Airbus for 12 H225M multi-role helicopters to replace Mi-17s in counter-terrorism, special operations, tactical troop transport, attack, ground fire support, medical evacuation, and combat search and rescue (SAR) missions.
The helicopters will be operated by Iraqi Army Aviation command and join H125, H135 and H145 helicopters which are already in service in Iraq.
There are more than 350 H225s and H225Ms in service across the world, totalling more than 880,000 flight hours. Military customers include France, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Mexico, Kuwait, Brazil and Hungary. Shephard Defence Insight noted that 244 H225M have been ordered and 172 delivered.
The value of the Iraq contact has not been revealed but it has been estimated the aircraft has a unit cost of US$35 million.
The H225M incorporates safety features such as redundant dual-channel FADEC, embedded flight envelope limitation in the autopilot and blade-shedding technology.
The type can be equipped with a complete de-icing system compliant with FAR/JAR 29 regulations to fly in severe icing conditions, enabling it to be used as a combat SAR/personnel recovery platform and an all-weather SAR helicopter.
Recent notable events have included Singapore declaring its H225M fully operational earlier this year. In mid-2023, Hungary received its first two of the type which are part of an order for 16 of the aircraft.
