To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Iran introduces new air search radar

13th September 2021 - 10:08 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

RSS

Iran unveiled its indigenous Alborz air search radar on 1 September. (MEHR)

Iran has shown off a new air surveillance radar and associated C2 air defence system.

The Iranian Armed Forces unveiled another indigenous air search radar, as well as an air defence C2 system, on 1 September during a ceremony in Tehran to celebrate Army Air Defence Day.

The ceremony was presided over by Iran’s Air Defence Commander, Brig Gen Alireza Sabahi Fard. In his speech, Fard emphasised the new Alborz radar’s capabilities, saying: ‘Iran has developed such advanced air defence equipment that it can monitor hostile activities even at enemy bases.’

The general also claimed Iran has developed into the region’s leading air defence power. ‘Today, [Iranian] air defence has reached a ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users