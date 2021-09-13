Iran introduces new air search radar

The Iranian Armed Forces unveiled another indigenous air search radar, as well as an air defence C2 system, on 1 September during a ceremony in Tehran to celebrate Army Air Defence Day.

The ceremony was presided over by Iran’s Air Defence Commander, Brig Gen Alireza Sabahi Fard. In his speech, Fard emphasised the new Alborz radar’s capabilities, saying: ‘Iran has developed such advanced air defence equipment that it can monitor hostile activities even at enemy bases.’

The general also claimed Iran has developed into the region’s leading air defence power. ‘Today, [Iranian] air defence has reached a ...