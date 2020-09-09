Digital Battlespace
Iran boasts of broader radar and air defence capabilities
A senior Iranian air defence commander has claimed further advances in EW with the domestic development and production of new advanced radar systems.
In remarks to state-run news agency IRNA on 6 September, Brig Gen Abbas Azimi, Commander of Air Defence Forces in Northwestern Iran, referred to a radar called Pseo ...
