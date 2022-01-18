Indra reveals predictive maintenance deal for Spanish Eurofighters

Spanish Air Force single-seater and two-seater Eurofighter Typhoon. (Copyright: Eurofighter/Geoffrey Lee)

AI-based aircraft maintenance comes to the fore in Spain.

Indra Sistemas is developing an AI-based maintenance solution for Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft operated by the Spanish Air Force, under an R&D contract from the Spanish defence procurement agency DGAM.

The MP C16 preventive maintenance solution will analyse massive volumes of Typhoon systems data to enhance operational availability by detecting failures in critical avionics systems ‘before they occur’, Indra claimed in a 13 January announcement, adding that deployment of the AI solution ‘will represent a new, previously unexplored milestone in aircraft maintenance in Spain’.

In particular, the use of AI aligns with the development of the Sustainable and Intelligent Connected Air Base programme from the Spanish Air Force.

Predictive maintenance for Spanish Eurofighters will allow early detection of potential critical systems failures before each mission. ‘This intelligent maintenance system not only improves safety, but is also cost-saving, extends each platform’s service life and ensures maximum fleet availability,’ Indra claimed.