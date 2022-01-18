Indra reveals predictive maintenance deal for Spanish Eurofighters

Bangkok looks to the future with new Thai fighters
Thailand wants nothing less than the fifth-generation F-35 in order to modernise its fighter fleet.
Indra Sistemas is developing an AI-based maintenance solution for Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft operated by the Spanish Air Force, under an R&D contract from the Spanish defence procurement agency DGAM.
The MP C16 preventive maintenance solution will analyse massive volumes of Typhoon systems data to enhance operational availability by detecting failures in critical avionics systems ‘before they occur’, Indra claimed in a 13 January announcement, adding that deployment of the AI solution ‘will represent a new, previously unexplored milestone in aircraft maintenance in Spain’.
In particular, the use of AI aligns with the development of the Sustainable and Intelligent Connected Air Base programme from the Spanish Air Force.
Predictive maintenance for Spanish Eurofighters will allow early detection of potential critical systems failures before each mission. ‘This intelligent maintenance system not only improves safety, but is also cost-saving, extends each platform’s service life and ensures maximum fleet availability,’ Indra claimed.
MS20 Block 2 upgrade will enhance sensor, communications and weapons capabilities of Hungarian Gripen aircraft.
The first upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber for the Russian Air Force made its first flight on 12 January.
Australia is upgrading its C-130J fleet and has prepared the way for a future P-8A upgrade, but the RAAF is struggling with its much-delayed C-27J programme.
The Greek government has requested parts and services under the FMS programme to support follow-on depot-level maintenance and sustainment of F100-PW-229 aircraft engines.
Collins Aerospace has joined the effort to keep the B-52 Stratofortress in service.