Airbus stresses need for Halcon contract signature to protect Spanish Air Force capabilities

US DoD secures ARTS-V1 SAM threat radar system
Georgia Tech has received a contract to deliver its ARTS-V1 radar systems for training purposes from the US DoD.
Airbus has warned that any delay from the Spanish MoD in agreeing a contract for 20 new Eurofighter Typhoons could risk aircraft deliveries moving beyond 2025, the date targeted for replacing the oldest Spanish Air Force F-18s (designated EF-18A).
More than a year has passed since the manufacturer first formally proposed selling Madrid the 20 swing-role aircraft under Project Halcon, but during a 25 October media day Airbus declined to comment on why exactly a contract is yet to be signed.
Raul Tena, sales manager for combat aircraft at Airbus, said the manufacturer is 'following up and working' with the MoD to prepare for production, but 'they …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Georgia Tech has received a contract to deliver its ARTS-V1 radar systems for training purposes from the US DoD.
Airbus has put forward new details about the company's involvement in the Franco-German Maritime Airborne Weapons System programme.
After years spent without securing A400M export business, Airbus is optimistic that an order from Kazakhstan will change the fortunes of the programme.
Advanced heat-seeking air-to-air missile to equip RAF Typhoons in 2022 and RAF/RN F-35s in 2024.
US Army awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the replacement of JASSM Control Actuation System.
Kongsberg confirms order to arm Norwegian F-35s with the multirole variant of the Naval Strike Missile.