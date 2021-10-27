Airbus stresses need for Halcon contract signature to protect Spanish Air Force capabilities

Airbus has warned that any delay from the Spanish MoD in agreeing a contract for 20 new Eurofighter Typhoons could risk aircraft deliveries moving beyond 2025, the date targeted for replacing the oldest Spanish Air Force F-18s (designated EF-18A).

More than a year has passed since the manufacturer first formally proposed selling Madrid the 20 swing-role aircraft under Project Halcon, but during a 25 October media day Airbus declined to comment on why exactly a contract is yet to be signed.

Raul Tena, sales manager for combat aircraft at Airbus, said the manufacturer is 'following up and working' with the MoD to prepare for production, but 'they …