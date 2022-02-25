To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indonesian army receives final Bell 412EPI

25th February 2022 - 00:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

All nine Bell 412EPI helicopters modified by PTDI have now been delivered to the Indonesian Army. (PTDI)

Over a period of 14 months, the Indonesian Army has received all Bell 412EPI helicopters it had on order.

The Indonesian Army (TNI-AD) received the last of nine Bell 412EPI multirole helicopters on 14 February. This order had been announced in January 2019, and it was worth a reported $183 million.

Bell manufactured the helicopters in the US, but Indonesian state-owned PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) performed final assembly and customisation to Indonesian requirements in its factory in Bandung.

This included fitting the aircraft with door-mounted Dillon Aero M134D 7.62mm miniguns, nose-mounted EO/IR sensor and weapon pylons for unguided rockets.

The 11th Squadron (Assault) of the Army Aviation Centre at Army Air Base Ahmad Yani in Semarang, Central Java is

