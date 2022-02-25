Indonesian army receives final Bell 412EPI

US to supply maritime patrol aircraft to Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is improving its aerial maritime patrol capability, with a little help from the US.
The Indonesian Army (TNI-AD) received the last of nine Bell 412EPI multirole helicopters on 14 February. This order had been announced in January 2019, and it was worth a reported $183 million.
Bell manufactured the helicopters in the US, but Indonesian state-owned PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) performed final assembly and customisation to Indonesian requirements in its factory in Bandung.
This included fitting the aircraft with door-mounted Dillon Aero M134D 7.62mm miniguns, nose-mounted EO/IR sensor and weapon pylons for unguided rockets.
The 11th Squadron (Assault) of the Army Aviation Centre at Army Air Base Ahmad Yani in Semarang, Central Java is
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Sri Lanka is improving its aerial maritime patrol capability, with a little help from the US.
The New Zealand Defence Force is seeking buyers for five out of its six P-3K2 Orion maritime patrol aircraft.
Indian personnel are currently training on three MH-60R helicopters in the US.
With cost being a factor, Thailand chose AH-6i helicopters instead of dedicated attack helicopters.
India's fleet of Ka-31 AEW helicopters is ageing, and new examples are needed to equip forthcoming warships.
The UK has committed to spend more money on a second tranche of F-35B fighter jets but it has not divulged how many it plans to buy.