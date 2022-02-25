Indonesian army receives final Bell 412EPI

The Indonesian Army (TNI-AD) received the last of nine Bell 412EPI multirole helicopters on 14 February. This order had been announced in January 2019, and it was worth a reported $183 million.

Bell manufactured the helicopters in the US, but Indonesian state-owned PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) performed final assembly and customisation to Indonesian requirements in its factory in Bandung.

This included fitting the aircraft with door-mounted Dillon Aero M134D 7.62mm miniguns, nose-mounted EO/IR sensor and weapon pylons for unguided rockets.

The 11th Squadron (Assault) of the Army Aviation Centre at Army Air Base Ahmad Yani in Semarang, Central Java is