Indonesia receives new C-130J Hercules, seeks AEW capability

The Indonesian Air Force’s (TNI-AU) second new C-130J-30 Hercules transport aircraft from Lockheed Martin touched down in Jakarta on 28 June.

The Hercules, serial A-1340, had left Marietta, Georgia on 22 June, making several transit stops along the way.

Indonesia has five C-130Js on order, with the first handed over to the TNI-AU in Marietta on 21 February. This first aircraft, A-1339, had performed its maiden flight on 27 October 2022.

The remaining three aircraft are scheduled for delivery in July and October 2023 and January 2024 respectively. They will operate from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta, flown by