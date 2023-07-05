To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indonesia receives new C-130J Hercules, seeks AEW capability

5th July 2023 - 21:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

To date, the Indonesian Air Force has received two of five C-130J-30 transport aircraft on order. (Photo: TNI-AU)

Indonesia is in receipt of its second C-130J from Lockheed Martin, after it arrived in Jakarta in late June, while plans to acquire two airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft have been approved.

The Indonesian Air Force’s (TNI-AU) second new C-130J-30 Hercules transport aircraft from Lockheed Martin touched down in Jakarta on 28 June.

The Hercules, serial A-1340, had left Marietta, Georgia on 22 June, making several transit stops along the way.

Indonesia has five C-130Js on order, with the first handed over to the TNI-AU in Marietta on 21 February. This first aircraft, A-1339, had performed its maiden flight on 27 October 2022.

The remaining three aircraft are scheduled for delivery in July and October 2023 and January 2024 respectively. They will operate from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta, flown by

