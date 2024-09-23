Indonesia orders Airbus H145s for military training
Airbus Helicopters has announced that the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) has ordered four H145 helicopters to be used for both training pilots and conducting light search and rescue tasks.
Airbus Helicopters was unable to divulge the value of the contract, nor when deliveries of these five-bladed variants would occur. Shephard Defence Insight lists a unit price of US$6 million for the militarised H145M, so Indonesia’s price would be expected to be less than that.
A company spokesperson told Shephard: “Airbus will deliver the helicopter sections to PTDI who will then reassemble these helicopters before delivering them to the
