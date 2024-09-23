To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Indonesia orders Airbus H145s for military training

23rd September 2024 - 07:42 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The TNI-AU has ordered four examples of the Airbus H145 helicopter primarily for training tasks. (Photo: Airbus Helicopters)

The decision to purchase the H145 by the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) has marked the first time the Indonesian military has selected the platform.

Airbus Helicopters has announced that the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) has ordered four H145 helicopters to be used for both training pilots and conducting light search and rescue tasks.

Airbus Helicopters was unable to divulge the value of the contract, nor when deliveries of these five-bladed variants would occur. Shephard Defence Insight lists a unit price of US$6 million for the militarised H145M, so Indonesia’s price would be expected to be less than that.

A company spokesperson told Shephard: “Airbus will deliver the helicopter sections to PTDI who will then reassemble these helicopters before delivering them to the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us