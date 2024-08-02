Indonesia commits to Baykar Bayraktar TB2 UAS

Indonesia has committed to purchasing Baykar's Bayraktar TB2 medium-altitude long-endurance UAS, a system already operated by 27 countries. The system will operate alongside the CH-4 and Anka UAS.

The announcement was made by Indonesia’s Air Force Chief of Staff Marshal Mohammad Tonny Harjono who had visited the Baykar factory in Turkey in June.

The Anka was ordered by Indonesia in February 2023 under a US$300 million contract to acquire 12 Anka UAS from Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

The Anka UAS are expected to be delivered before October 2025 and PT Dirgantara Indonesia will produce half a dozen platforms domestically as part of a technology transfer agreement.

In 2019, Indonesia ordered the CH-4 from China and now operates six platforms. The platforms can operate as strike assets and are also equipped with SATCOM data links and at least are configured for ELINT missions.

While details of the potential TB2 deal were not disclosed, Shephard Defence Insight estimates nine military off-the-shelf units could be acquired for the Indonesian military, a deal which would cost an estimated US$48.42 million.

