Indonesia commits to Baykar Bayraktar TB2 UAS
Indonesia has committed to purchasing Baykar's Bayraktar TB2 medium-altitude long-endurance UAS, a system already operated by 27 countries. The system will operate alongside the CH-4 and Anka UAS.
The announcement was made by Indonesia’s Air Force Chief of Staff Marshal Mohammad Tonny Harjono who had visited the Baykar factory in Turkey in June.
The Anka was ordered by Indonesia in February 2023 under a US$300 million contract to acquire 12 Anka UAS from Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).
The Anka UAS are expected to be delivered before October 2025 and PT Dirgantara Indonesia will produce half a dozen platforms domestically as part of a technology transfer agreement.
In 2019, Indonesia ordered the CH-4 from China and now operates six platforms. The platforms can operate as strike assets and are also equipped with SATCOM data links and at least are configured for ELINT missions.
While details of the potential TB2 deal were not disclosed, Shephard Defence Insight estimates nine military off-the-shelf units could be acquired for the Indonesian military, a deal which would cost an estimated US$48.42 million.
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
Bayraktar TB2 [Indonesian Air Force]
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Air Warfare
-
US Army Special Operations orders two more Chinooks
Including the new order, the US Army has contracted for a total of 46 MH-47G Block II aircraft.
-
First Triton welcomed into RAAF service
Northrop Grumman successfully completed the first flight of Australia’s MQ-4C Triton uncrewed aircraft at its Palmdale facility in 2023.
-
Slovakia approved for US$600 million AH-1Z helicopter order
The US offered a dozen AH-1Z Viper helicopters to Slovakia at two-thirds discount with the latter sending fighter aircraft to Ukraine, which would extend H-1 production beyond 2024.
-
Why the USAF's Sentinel ICBM faces multiple challenges
Although it has survived the Nunn-McCurdy Review, the Sentinel ICBM programme must get Congressional support and extra resources to progress.
-
Angola receives first Airbus C295
The first of three aircraft ordered is in transport configuration with the remaining aircraft to be configured for maritime patrol.
-
Israeli Air Force to receive first KC-46A aerial refuelling aircraft in May 2025
The delivery would mark an end to long delays in the programme with additional aircraft expected through to 2027.