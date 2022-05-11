To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Indo-Pacific 2022: Schiebel nabs pole position for expedited UAV contract

11th May 2022 - 11:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Sydney

Schiebel’s S-100 Camcopter has been selected to proceed as preferred choice for Project Sea 129 Phase 5 Block 1 of the Royal Australian Navy. (ADF)

To speed up acquisition, Australia has selected the Austrian-designed Camcopter for a naval UAV requirement.

Australia has selected a Raytheon Australia-led solution for a single-source acquisition of S-100 Camcopters for Project Sea 129 Phase 5 Block 1, a programme that seeks shipborne UAVs for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

In a statement released by Schiebel on 4 May, the Austria-based company welcomed Canberra’s decision to ‘speed up the provision of its UAS capability’.

Australian officialdom calls it progressive industry engagement, but the sudden decision came as a surprise to both Raytheon and Scheibel. Raytheon Australia now has till August to submit its best offer, with a contract expected early in 2023.

By opting for

