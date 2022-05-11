Indo-Pacific 2022: Schiebel nabs pole position for expedited UAV contract

Indo-Pacific 2022: Australia seals MH-60R and AH-64E deals
Replacing European-designed helicopters, Australia has turned back to the US for attack and naval rotorcraft.
Australia has selected a Raytheon Australia-led solution for a single-source acquisition of S-100 Camcopters for Project Sea 129 Phase 5 Block 1, a programme that seeks shipborne UAVs for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).
In a statement released by Schiebel on 4 May, the Austria-based company welcomed Canberra’s decision to ‘speed up the provision of its UAS capability’.
Australian officialdom calls it progressive industry engagement, but the sudden decision came as a surprise to both Raytheon and Scheibel. Raytheon Australia now has till August to submit its best offer, with a contract expected early in 2023.
By opting for
