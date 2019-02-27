Avalon 2019: Australia delineates shipborne UAV approach
The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) revealed more details of what it is looking for in its next maritime tactical UAV, which will be acquired under Project Sea 129 Phase 5, during the Avalon Air Show.
In a briefing, a spokesman from the RAN’s Naval Aviation Capability Program said the project is seeking a capability effect to improve situation awareness well beyond the current reach of ships.
The mission sets that the Sea 129 Phase 5 solution is required to perform are ISR, communications/link node, battle damage assessment, search and rescue, and electronic warfare.
The project has experienced a delay of
