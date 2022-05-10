Indo-Pacific 2022: Despite grim Reaper decision, GA-ASI retains hope

Australia delivered a bolt from the blue for General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) when it cancelled a programme to buy 12 MQ-9B Reaper UCAVs. Nonetheless, the US company was present at the Indo-Pacific 2022 naval exhibition in Sydney on 10-12 May as it continued to promote its UCAV credentials.

Abandonment of the pending $1.65 billion buy under Project Air 7003 was announced on 1 April, with Canberra claiming that budget was the main reason.

No contract had been signed up till that point, but the cancellation was nonetheless sudden. However, there is a possibility that, if the current government led by Scott